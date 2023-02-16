Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 89,869 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,869 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 934.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 442,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Shares of FDX opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

