Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 149,561 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,561 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

