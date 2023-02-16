Interval Partners LP Acquires 59,805 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in AerSale were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 55.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in AerSale by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 72,262 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AerSale by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.44.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

