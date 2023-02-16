Interval Partners LP Has $5.22 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Interval Partners LP lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264,874 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in XPO by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

