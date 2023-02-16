Interval Partners LP Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

