Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 70,000 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.5 %

M opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy's

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

