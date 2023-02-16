Interval Partners LP Sells 77,206 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,206 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.11% of First Advantage worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FA stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

