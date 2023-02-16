Interval Partners LP Takes $2.92 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

