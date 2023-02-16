Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 2.72% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth $572,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period.

PBS opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

