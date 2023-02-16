Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,746. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
