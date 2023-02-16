Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,746. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter.

