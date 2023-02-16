Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $304.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

