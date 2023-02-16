Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

