Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
