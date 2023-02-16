Investors Purchase High Volume of Hut 8 Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 13,269 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 19,125,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.30.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
