IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.48. 9,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IperionX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

IperionX Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IperionX Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IperionX Limited ( NASDAQ:IPX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

