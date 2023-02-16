IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 43,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 592,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,145,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $2,000,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.45. 27,490,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,810,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

