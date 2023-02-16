IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Salesforce by 286.4% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,332.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,058. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 604.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

