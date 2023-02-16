IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.00. 1,357,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

