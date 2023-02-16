IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 10,733,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

