iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
FALN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 705,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.21.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
