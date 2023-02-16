iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FALN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 705,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

