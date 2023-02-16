iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after buying an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,885,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,660,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,843,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,566. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

