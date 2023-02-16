iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

