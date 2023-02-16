iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 137,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 87,622 shares.The stock last traded at $96.16 and had previously closed at $97.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

