iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.16. 911,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,184. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

