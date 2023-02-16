iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

