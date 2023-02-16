iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on iSpecimen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
