iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on iSpecimen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Price Performance

NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

About iSpecimen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.