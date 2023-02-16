Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Itron Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.