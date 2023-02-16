Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

Shares of IZOZF stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,660. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

