Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $82.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $332,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 642.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 89,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

