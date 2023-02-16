JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 136,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,616. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.20. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAKK. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

