Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JANX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.59. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

