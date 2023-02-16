JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,595,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 479,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,055. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

