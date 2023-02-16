JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Stock Price Down 2%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 537,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 282,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

