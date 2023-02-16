Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 644

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 644 ($7.82) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 466 ($5.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 548.44 ($6.66).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 515 ($6.25) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 498.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 479.89. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 625 ($7.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

