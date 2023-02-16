JOE 1-Day Volume Hits $6.15 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $84.30 million and $6.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,543,110 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

