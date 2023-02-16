JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $82.82 million and $7.09 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,539,990 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

