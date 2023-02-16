Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $139.98. 73,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

