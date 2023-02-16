Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $139.98. 73,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.
CSW Industrials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.
Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
Further Reading
