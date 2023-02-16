JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €9.80 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €10.31 ($11.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.13. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.23).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.