JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JDIV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.