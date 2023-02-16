Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Trading Down 15.6%

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 19 ($0.23) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

