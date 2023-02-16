Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.27 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Kadant Stock Up 5.0 %

KAI traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.09. 72,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $220.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kadant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

