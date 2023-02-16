Kava Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $375.50 million and $36.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00079762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00026511 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,785,388 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.