Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Keyera Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,349. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.13.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

