Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Kezar Life Sciences

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 173.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 683,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

