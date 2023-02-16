Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 683,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
