King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,550 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Weatherford International worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Weatherford International by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 196.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 46.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.7 %

About Weatherford International

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

