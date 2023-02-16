King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,212 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.