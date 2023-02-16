King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,880 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Perficient worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Perficient

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

