King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Utz Brands worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,580,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 425,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.31%.

Utz Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

See Also

