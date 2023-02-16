King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 673 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Helios Technologies worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

HLIO opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.