King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.