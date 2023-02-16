King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 437,566 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Cerus worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 219,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,030,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus Company Profile

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.